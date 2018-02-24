'American Gods' Season 2 Cast News: Kristin Chenoweth Not Returning As Goddess Easter

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth may not be returning for the second season of "American Gods."

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, whose sources say that Chenoweth does not currently plan on reprising her role as the goddess Easter on the next season of the Starz series after Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, former showrunners, were edged out of the show following a conflict with producers Fremantle. It should be noted that Chenoweth frequently collaborates with Fuller.

Fans of the Broadway star can still look forward to seeing her on the small screen, though, as the same publication also reported of her casting for season 2 of NBC's "Trial and Error." Chenoweth, who has a Tony and Emmy under her belt, will be succeeding John Lithgow, portraying the role of Lavinia Peck-Foster, an eccentric heiress accused of killing her husband.

"We are delighted to have such a comedic powerhouse join our show. When we decided we were doing a murderess, we knew there could be only one person big enough to fill John Lithgow's skates," executive producer Jeff Astrof said. "She was our first choice all along and thankfully for us became available at the right time."

As for "American Gods," the show has tapped Jesse Alexander to replace Fuller and Green. Alexander, who has worked with Fuller before, was the only person who reportedly agreed to the job after other established showrunners were also approached.

Season 2 is expected to introduce new characters, both gods and mortals alike. It is also going to take viewers to the House on the Rock and perhaps even Lakeside. And, while it is believed that the new season will be trimmed down, executive producer Neil Gaiman remains hopeful about the show's future. Gaiman, who also wrote the books on which the show is based, has said that the show could go until season 4 or 5.

"American Gods" season 2 does not have an exact premiere date yet.