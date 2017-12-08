'American Gods' Season 2 Cast News, Rumors: Kristin Chenoweth Not Returning Due to Showrunners' Exit?

Starz/AmericanGods Kristin Chenoweth might leave "American Gods" season 2.

Kristin Chenoweth might not reprise her role in "American Gods" season 2 since the original showrunners have dropped the series.

There's a possibility that Chenoweth, who plays the goddess Easter in "American Gods," won't return in season 2 because Bryan Fuller and Michael Green have exited the show as executive producers, Variety reports.

The actress shared that she was "devastated" when she first found out that Green and Fuller have bowed out of "American Gods," while adding that it was Fuller who invited her to come on the show.

"When Bryan was the showrunner, I was coming back for several episodes, but I don't know now," Chenoweth explained.

"It depends on who it is and if they think I add value or not," the actress added.

However, Chenoweth did offer a little bit of hope by saying that the cast of "American Gods" talk all the time and they can "see what happens next."

Meanwhile, Fuller and Green decided to leave "American Gods" due to a conflict with producer FremantleMedia regarding the season 2 budget and the show's creative direction, Deadline confirmed.

Sources revealed that the budget per episode in "American Gods" season 2 already reached $10 million. It appears that FremantleMedia, with their new scripted chief Dante di Loreto, didn't agree with the figures so they tried to implement big budget cuts.

Starz, the home network of "American Gods," and FremantleMedia have yet to confirm the issues.

Scripts for the 10-episode second season of "American Gods" are already done, but the hunt for a new showrunner is currently ongoing.

"American Gods" follow the story of the clash between old and new mythological entities. It centers on Ricky Whittle's Shadow Moon, an ex-convict is unfortunately placed in the middle of the old and new gods.

The premiere of "American Gods" season 2 is yet to be confirmed.