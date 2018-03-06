'American Gods' Season 2 Spoilers: Cast Members Talk Show's Future, Potential Musical Episode?

Starz A still from "American Gods"

Despite the major shake-ups on and off camera, "American Gods" season 2 is pushing through. Like the first season, the new episodes will allow fans to delve deeper into the book by Neil Gaiman, which was the basis of the show.

At the Emerald City Comic-Con, Yetide Badaki and Ricky Whittle, who play Bilquis and Shadow, respectively, gushed about how there is so much more to cover. Whittle believes that they are not even at the quarter of the book as Badaki suggested, saying that they just crossed the 120-page mark of the massive 600 to 700-page tome.

The actor is confident that they "got so much material" to explore in "American Gods" season 2 and beyond. Indeed, those who read the book would know that there are a lot more places to visit and tons more characters to meet.

Add to that the fact that Gaiman plans to further explore stories of some characters beyond what made it into the book as the first season did with Laura (Emily Browning) and Sweeney (Pablo Schreiber).

"I'm looking forward to seeing the ones that I have worked with and getting to work with these powerful and amazing actors that I haven't worked with. I'm looking forward to everything," Whittle said.

"We got a chance to get to know each other, so as actors ... it's really exciting to jump into a season knowing you have this safety net," Badaki adds.

Whittle and Badaki even mused about a musical episode in "American Gods" season 2, with the former pointing out that Shadow could easily dream up a dance sequence or a full-blown musical production seeing that he has crazy dreams like a talking buffalo, which, of course, readers know will prove significant moving forward.

Jason Alexander will serve as showrunner for "American Gods" season 2 in light of Bryan Fuller and Michael Green's departures, with Gaiman helping him out.

It is unclear whether or not Kristin Chenoweth will reprise her role as Easter, but it has been confirmed that Gillian Anderson does not plan to return as Media. Many fans are disappointed that the show could be losing these two stars, and they are worried about how it could impact the show moving forward, especially in terms of the plot.

Anderson takes the form of pop culture icons in "American Gods." In the first season, she played David Bowie and Marilyn Monroe, which fans loved. It is unclear if a new actress will be brought in to fill in the role.

Due to these big changes, "American Gods" season 2 will not be premiering anytime soon.