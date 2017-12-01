'American Gods' Season 2 Updates: Michael Green and Bryan Quits Showrunner Posts

facebook.com/americangods Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday and Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon in 'American Gods'

Michael Green and Bryan Fuller opted to leave their posts as showrunners on Starz's fantasy drama "American Gods" prior to the release of the show's season 2.

Variety reported that Green and Fuller, who are both serving as the show's executive producers and series creators, decided to step down after a conflict with production outfit FremantleMedia regarding the budget as well as its creative direction for its sophomore season. Sources claimed that the current budget per episode for the upcoming season is already close to $10 million.

Both showrunners worked directly with author and fellow executive producer Neil Gaiman, who penned the novel of the same title where the TV series was based on. After the news regarding Green and Fuller's departure broke out, Gaiman expressed his sadness at the turn of events on Twitter.

I don't think I can comment on that. I'm really sorry Bryan and Michael are going: they are my friends and have terrific creative minds. https://t.co/0ayIcbDejm — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

At the moment, there is no news yet regarding the possible replacements for the departing TV executives.

The plot of "American Gods" centered on the adventures of a former convict named Shadow Moon, portrayed by "The 100" alum Ricky Whittle. He became involved in the ongoing conflict between the Old Gods and the New Gods after he began working for the Old God Odin who is disguising himself as a con man named Mr. Wednesday, played by "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Ian McShane.

The show also stars Emily Brown as Shadow's wife Laura, Crispin Glover as the New Gods leader named Mr. World, Pablo Schreiber as the leprechaun named Mad Sweeney who also works for Mr. Wednesday, Yetide Badaki as Old Goddess of love and the Queen of Sheba, as well as Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, who is also known as the New God of technology.

Starz has yet to announce the possible release date of "American Gods" season 2, as well as the possible plot and casting additions for the upcoming installment.