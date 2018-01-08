'American Horror Story' Season 8 Brings the Terror to the Future but With a Twist

(Photo: FX) A promotional image from "American Horror Story."

Ryan Murphy is amping up the ante for the next run of his hit series "American Horror Story."

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the show creator talked about the setting of season 8 and how the FX network chief reacted to what Murphy had in mind for the horror anthology series:

I pitched it to John Landgraf today right after his TCA panel, and he loved it, but he's asked me not to say what it is. I told him and he fell out of his chair with joy. I think people will like it, it's different from what we've done before, but I always try and do the opposite of what I've done on that show.

Setting "American Horror Story" season 8 from the previous installments is the timeline because instead of telling a story from the present or the past, it will be set in the future. Murphy teased via Entertainment Weekly:

All I'll say about it is I want to go to the future — still topical, but the future, which I've never done.

While he did not provide any other details, Murphy did emphasize that "American Horror Story" season 8 will not take place in space. Either way, it looks like it will be somewhere that the show has not gone in the past and the series has gone to a lot of crazy places.

Murphy did tease that the season that will follow might end up being the crossover of the "Murder House" and "Coven" seasons that he teased not too long ago.

We're working on it, but that's not going to be [Season 8]. That will probably be the one after that. We've already met about it and outlined it. But it won't be next because some of the [cast members] are not available.

"American Horror Story" recently wrapped up its seventh season "Cult."