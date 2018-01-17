'American Horror Story' Season 8 Cast News: Sarah Paulson to Sport 'Dental Appliances'

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actress Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story".

Actress Sarah Paulson has starred in all seasons of "American Horror Story" so far, and season 8 will not be any different.

Last week, series co-creator Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Weekly that Paulson will be sporting a peculiar piece of costume for her role in the upcoming eighth season, which does not have a specific premiere date as of yet.

"Sarah Paulson is very excited about the dental appliances she will be wearing on the show," Murphy teased.

As previously reported, season 8 of the horror anthology series will be set in the future. The theme remains to be seen at this point, though Murphy assures that the setting will not be in outer space and that they will continue to be topical. It can be recalled that the previous season focused on politics. The executive producer also revealed that the new installment will be quite unsettling.

"It's set in the near future. It has nothing to do with anything you've ever seen before," he said. "It's really chilling."

It certainly seems like Murphy's idea is an exciting one, as he previously said that FX chief John Landgraf "fell out of his char with joy" when he first pitched it to him. Apart from Paulson, no other "American Horror Story" regulars have been announced to join the cast yet.

At the Television Critics Association press tour, Murphy also revealed plans for the potential crossover between season 1's "Murder House" and season 3's "Coven." The crossover has been teased in the past, though Murphy said that it will not take place in the next season, reports Deadline. He did, however, say that it could happen in season 9.

"It's not next season, it will likely be the one after that," he said.

"American Horror Story" season 8 is expected to air sometime in the fall of 2018.