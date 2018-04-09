'American Horror Story' Season 8 News: Ryan Murphy Teases Plot, Casting Details

Reuters /Kevork Djansezian 'American Horror Story' Creator Ryan Murphy

Details about the plot of "American Horror Story" season 8 has been unveiled.

During the FYC Panel for "American Horror Story: Cult" on Friday, series creator Ryan Murphy revealed his plans for the next installment of the critically acclaimed horror anthology series based on the questions asked by "Cult" stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Adina Porter.

According to the series creator, the events of the upcoming season will take place in the near future, specifically "18 months from today." He also confirmed that all the stars present in the event will return in season 8, and the filming will begin around June 16.

Deadline revealed that Adina Porter asked Murphy if the next season of "American Horror Story" will feature minorities in the cast. The series creator answered that three of the lead characters will be minorities.

On the other hand, Peters asked if the cast will be required to wear wigs next season. Murphy gave a meatier answer, where he teased what fans should look forward to in the actor's next character in the series.

The series creator explained that Peters had a challenging role in "Cult," but things will be different in season 8.

"The funny thing is, we shot Cult and it was very taxing on Evan, and around Thanksgiving, I was talking to Evan and he said, 'You know this show is so hard, it's so difficult to do'. So your part this year is a comedic part, you are comedic and you play a hairstylist," Murphy stated.

As a follow-up question, Grossman asked if Peters will be able to style new cast member Joan Collins in the next installment of "American Horror Story." Murphy said yes and shared another casting information for the season, saying that the Golden Globe Best Actress in a TV Series awardee will portray the role of Peters' grandmother.

Paulson explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight how Murphy managed to sign the "Dynasty" alum in the series.

According to the actress, she and Murphy attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party where they saw the 84-year-old British actress. She also mentioned that Murphy just grabbed her hand and caught up with Collins. "The deal was made on that floor," she also said. "It's amazing," she added.

Aside from Collins, the new season may also feature Academy Award winner Anjelica Huston. The "The Addams Family" actress is reportedly in talks to portray a still undisclosed role in the next season of "American Horror Story."

Kathy Bates is also reportedly returning to the horror anthology franchise after missing out on "American Horror Story: Cult." The actress left the franchise to star in Netflix's "Disjointed," but the streaming service provider opted not to renew the series for another season. This gave Bates the opportunity to return to the horror show.

Meanwhile, other important information about "American Horror Story" season 8 remains under wraps including its release date. But Murphy and FX are expected to drop the newest episodes of the series later this year.