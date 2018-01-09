'American Horror Story' Season 8 News: Showrunner Reveals a Futuristic Timeline Ahead

Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory Ryan Murphy revealed that season 8 will be set in the future.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the new season of "American Horror Story" will be set in the future.

At the 2018 Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour, the "American Horror Story" showrunner revealed that season 8 will have a futuristic storyline, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Murphy admitted that season 8 will have a time jump to the next 10 to 20 years, but the theme will remain timely and topical.

"It's a projection story. ... It's different from what we've done before," Murphy revealed.

However, Murphy won't be able to reveal more about season 8's plot details because he just pitched his storyline to FX chief John Landgraf on that same day of his panel interview.

Based on Murphy's account of Landgraf's reaction to his pitch, fans can expect that the new season of "American Horror Story" will be another mind-blowing installment.

"I told him and he fell out of his chair with joy. I think people will like it," Murphy shared. One thing that fans can be sure of is that "American Horror Story" season 8 will not be set in outer space, Murphy also clarified.

From the original cast of "American Horror Story," only Sarah Paulson has been confirmed to return for season 8. However, Murphy remains positive that the rest of his cast members will be able to join season 8.

"Everybody who is involved in the show has always said, 'Yeah, that sounds like fun, let's get the band back together again.' So that is one of the reasons why the writing process of that season is taking longer because it's literally 25 people's schedules. But I'm hopeful they will all be back," Murphy explained, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Meanwhile, Murphy also shared tidbits for "American Horror Story" season 9. According to the showrunner, it will feature the anticipated "Murder House" and "Coven" crossover story.

The premiere date for "American Horror Story" season 8 has yet to be confirmed.