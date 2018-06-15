'American Horror Story' Season 8 Plot Revealed

Facebook/americanhorrorstory A promotional image for "American Horror Story"

Ryan Murphy officially revealed the plot of "American Horror Story" season 8.

On his Twitter account, the co-creator of the horror anthology series announced that the eighth installment will come out sooner than expected. His post also hinted about the team for the show's upcoming season.

"The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year...because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER,' Murphy stated.

Murphy previously teased during the FYC panel in April that was cited by The Hollywood Reporter that the story of "American Horror Story" season 8 will be set "18 months from today."

He also further explained the similarities of the upcoming season with "American Horror Story: Coven" and "American Horror Story: Asylum." According to the showrunner, the upcoming installment will be different from season 7's "Cult" because it will be more grounded. He also said that the upcoming season will be "heightened. It's not necessarily as real and grounded as the past season. We're sort of getting back to Asylum and Coven. It's that tone. That's the tone of it."

Murphy also mentioned in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly that the horror anthology's installment will feature something that they never did before.

"It's a season unlike anything we've done because there's a big hook to it. There's a huge thing that happens in episode five," he said in the interview. "You will see so many fan favorites return that you'll feel like it's The Love Boat. It's a very high concept," he continued.

Other details about the series remain under wraps, but it was confirmed that Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman will return to the series. Also. Joan Collins has been confirmed to join the show as someone's grandmother.

FX is expected to announce the premiere date of "American Horror Story" season 8 soon.