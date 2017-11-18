'American Horror Story' Season 8 Premiere Date News: Evan Peters Says 'Cult' Terrified Him; Sarah Paulson Teases New Season

Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory Sarah Paulson teases theme for season 8.

Evan Peters, who portrayed Kai in "American Horror Story: Cult," shared how he felt terrified of the events from last season. Meanwhile, Sarah Paulson teases some details about season 8.

In an interview with Collider, Peters admitted that "Cult" was very scary to him because of how it resonated with reality.

"On the show, it was a small scale compared to what was going on, in the real world, and that's what was so scary to me. It's sad and terrifying and a little too close to home," said Peters.

The actor also emphasized how events in reality are a lot more terrifying because there's always the possibility that anyone can experience it.

"You see the real-life stuff and it really strikes a nerve in your central nervous system and you start to have actual fear in your everyday life," said Peters.

He even talked about how playing the infamous killers — Charles Manson, Jim Jones, Andy Warhol, David Koresh, and Marshall Applewhite — made him realized some dark things about the world.

"People's families were ruined and people died. The scariest part about it is that it actually happened," Peters revealed.

Now that series creator Ryan Murphy has touched on the horrors of reality, fans are already speculating what he's planning to showcase in the coming season 8.

Paulson, who played the victorious Ally Mayfair last season, teased Entertainment Weekly that Murphy already has material for next season. However, this remains secret.

"I can tell you absolutely nothing," Paulson said. Without revealing anything, Paulson did confirm that Murphy is playing with multiple ideas,, and so far she likes one to happen for season 8.

"I've heard more than one idea and there's one in particular I really hope lands," Paulson confirmed.

Details for "American Horror Story" season 8 are not yet confirmed.