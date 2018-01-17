'American Horror Story' Season 8 Spoilers: EP Reveals Key Detail for Sarah Paulson's Character

Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory Promotional image for 'American Horror Story'

Sarah Paulson's new character in the "American Horror Story" will be sporting a creepy contraption this upcoming season.

Fans of the series are reeling over the recent spoilers teased by executive producer Ryan Murphy. During the TCA press tour held in Pasadena, he revealed that the new installment would be set in the "near-distant future," a sort of "projection" that has not been seen in the past seasons horror anthology. While Murphy declined to provide more details, he promised that the storyline is going to be terrifying.

A few days after the TCA, he shared with Entertainment Weekly a valuable information about "AHS" long-time star, Paulson. According to the EP, the actress would be wearing dental appliances in season 8. In the past, she has had several disturbing transformations, like when she became the blind Supreme witch Cordelia in "Coven" and the conjoined twins Bette and Dot in "Freak Show." Murphy also added that Paulson is very excited for her new role.

"It's set in the near future," the EP teased. "It has nothing to do with anything you've ever seen before. It's really chilling."

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Dylan McDermott will definitely be back in the new installment. He recently answered one of the fan's tweets on his rumored return. The actor wrote he would probably be back "in the near future." Many were quick to note that there was no coincidence with the way both McDermott and Murphy mentioned the word "future" in their answers.

McDermott portrayed the role of Ben Harmon during the FX series' first season and Johnny Morgan in "Asylum." It has been five years since he left the show. Although there has been no confirmation yet about his appearance, the fans are crossing their fingers that it will happen soon. At the moment, FX has yet to schedule a release date for "American Horror Story 8," but it is expected to air sometime this year.