Facebook/americanhorrorstory A still from "American Horror Story" season 8

It turns out "American Horror Story" season 8 is not taking fans far into the future after all.

Series creator Ryan Murphy revealed during a pre-Emmy event that the much-talked-about season of the hit anthology drama will take place just "18 months from today."

He did not provide any more information beyond that but urged fans to look up what could be taking place by that time, which will be around October next year.

Fans over on Reddit speculate that "American Horror Story" season 8 might have something to do with the Cuban missile crisis that took place during that month in the year 1962.

It was 13-day political and military standoff between the United States and the Soviet Union over the installation of nuclear-armed Soviet missiles in Cuba, just 90 miles from U.S. shores.

Because of this, people feared that they were on the brink of a nuclear war, but such was ultimately averted after the U.S. agreed to accept the offer made by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev to remove the Cuban missiles in exchange for the U.S. promising not to invade Cuba.

The Cuban missile crisis was a subject of the 2000 Kevin Costner film "Thirteen Days," and the speculation is that "American Horror Story" season 8 might be next to incorporate it, this time to television.

This is in line with previous reports that the next installment of the anthology will involve some kind of a radioactive situation. A few days before the timeline reveal was made, it was reported that the show will be set in 2032 in Arizona after a nuclear event.

The only problem with this theory is that, as Murphy also confirmed, the new season will not be grounded as the most recent one, and instead will be "heightened" and "fantasy inspired."

Murphy said that "American Horror Story" season 8's tone will be very much like "Asylum" and "Coven," so it looks like it will be far from reality.

Of course, it is always possible to inject an element of fantasy to a real-world scenario or event, which might be the case if he is indeed using the Cuban missile crisis as inspiration for the new season.

For now, it looks like fans will have to wait for Murphy to spill the beans on what he really has in mind for "American Horror Story" season 8. What viewers can expect is that the cast of "Cult" will be back.

This means that previously confirmed "American Horror Story" season 8 stars Sara Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, who is returning after sitting the previous season out, and Joan Collins will be joined by Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, and Leslie Grossman.

Murphy also revealed that Peters will play the role of a comedic hair stylist while Collins will be his grandmother in the story. The former treated fans with a glimpse of his character on Instagram.

#ahs A post shared by Evan Peters (@evanpeters) on Apr 7, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

Production for "American Horror Story" season 8 is set to kick off in June. The new season is slated to premiere around October.