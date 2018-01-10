'American Horror Story' Season 9 News: Showrunner Confirms 'Murder House' and 'Coven' Crossover

Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory Ryan Murphy confirmed that season 9 will feature the "Murder House" and "Coven" crossover.

"American Horror Story" co-creator Ryan Murphy confirmed that season 9 will feature the "Murder House" and "Coven" crossover.

Murphy confirmed at the 2018 Television Critics Association that they are already planning the "Murder House" and "Coven" crossover for season 9 of "American Horror Story," Entertainment Weekly reports.

"We've already met about it and outlined it," Murphy teased.

Murphy decided to push the season 1 and season 3 crossover because the pivotal cast members are not yet available. However, Murphy is positive that the original cast members of "American Horror Story" will be able to return for the crossover season.

Murphy is hoping to bring back Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Kathy Bates, and Jessica Lange. The showrunner shared that most of the show's cast members are always looking forward to "get the band back together again," so he's not so worried about missing actors.

The showrunner added that it will take them a long time to write the crossover season because it involves so many of their cast members.

"One of the reasons why the writing process of that season is taking longer because it's literally 25 people's schedules. But I'm hopeful they will all be back," Murphy revealed.

While fans guess what will happen in season 9, Angela Basset previously shared that she'd like to explore more of her character, Marie Laveau, Cinema Blend reported.

"[Marie Leveau] was an interesting historical figure in that she had a lot of influence in that town. She was a hairstylist, so when women sit there, the head is relaxed and the mouths open and the information comes forth, and she was able to use that to her benefit," Basset explained.

Meanwhile, Murphy has also confirmed that "American Horror Story" season 8 will be set in the future.

Plot details and the premiere date for "American Horror Story" season 9 are yet to be confirmed.