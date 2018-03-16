'American Idol' Contestant Kissed by Katy Perry Says He Did Not Feel Sexually Harassed by the Singer

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Singer Katy Perry had been on the receiving end of a massive backlash after kissing a contestant on "American Idol."

The "American Idol" contestant who received an unsolicited kiss from judge Katy Perry has finally opened up about what really happened and said he did not feel sexually harassed by the singer.

The premiere date of the ABC reboot of the "American Idol" franchise had seen one contestant on the receiving end of a kiss from Katy Perry. Ben Issac Glaze, 19, had come to the show in the hopes of launching a music career, but instead, he received a kiss from Katy Perry who had been intrigued by the young singer's admission that he had never been kissed before. Asked by Perry to give her a kiss on the cheek, the singer cheekily turned just in time for her lips to land on the Oklahoma native's. The supposed "unwanted kiss" from Katy Perry quickly caused a massive backlash which was prompted by the current #MeToo climate.

In an interview with The New York Times, Glaze confessed that the whole situation had been uncomfortable for him and that he had been saving his first kiss for his first relationship, wanting it to be a special moment.

According to him, if he had been asked by the singer if he would like to give her a kiss, he would've answered with no citing his conservative family background as one of the reasons.

However, the 19-year-old had recently taken to Instagram to clarify his statements and feelings about the kiss from Katy Perry. Glaze says that he isn't complaining about the kiss at all and reveals that several news outlets have been misquoting him. He said, "The way certain articles are worded is not done by me and my true intentions are not accurately represented in every article you read about the situation."

"I am not complaining about the kiss I am very honored and thankful to be apart of American Idol the main purpose for the show is to find stars and new music artist," he further stated.