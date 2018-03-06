Facebook/American Idol Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan make up the judging panel of the "American Idol" reboot while Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

Celebrity duets will be some of the new things to expect in the "American Idol" reboot.

The singing competition will feature celebrity guests who will perform with the top 24 contestants. These stars will also serve as guest mentors.

Colbie Caillat, Luis Fonsi, Andy Grammer, Lea Michele, Pat Monahan from Train, Bebe Rexha, Sugarland, and Allen Stone will be among the people fans can expect to appear in the "American Idol" reboot. The rest are Banners, Aloe Blacc, Bishop Briggs, Cam, and Rachel Platten.

Rexha has taken to Instagram to gush about her "American Idol" appearance, revealing that 10 years ago, she once waited for hours in line with her mother to audition on the show.

"I didn't even make it through the first round, but I didn't give up on my dream. It's crazy how life comes full circle. So excited to announce that I'll be mentoring contestants on 'American Idol' this season," she wrote.

Michele called the guest mentor stint a "dream come true" while Fonsi, who is best known for the worldwide hit "Despacito," has been sharing promotional photos and videos from the set of "American Idol" to show his excitement.