'American Idol' Reboot News, Update: Celebrity Mentors Tease Their Upcoming Appearances, Duets With Contestants
Celebrity duets will be some of the new things to expect in the "American Idol" reboot.
The singing competition will feature celebrity guests who will perform with the top 24 contestants. These stars will also serve as guest mentors.
Colbie Caillat, Luis Fonsi, Andy Grammer, Lea Michele, Pat Monahan from Train, Bebe Rexha, Sugarland, and Allen Stone will be among the people fans can expect to appear in the "American Idol" reboot. The rest are Banners, Aloe Blacc, Bishop Briggs, Cam, and Rachel Platten.
Rexha has taken to Instagram to gush about her "American Idol" appearance, revealing that 10 years ago, she once waited for hours in line with her mother to audition on the show.
"I didn't even make it through the first round, but I didn't give up on my dream. It's crazy how life comes full circle. So excited to announce that I'll be mentoring contestants on 'American Idol' this season," she wrote.
Michele called the guest mentor stint a "dream come true" while Fonsi, who is best known for the worldwide hit "Despacito," has been sharing promotional photos and videos from the set of "American Idol" to show his excitement.
Blacc shared a photo with Fonsi and Monahan on Instagram teasing a "friendly competition." "We smile in photos together and secretly wish to win the race to the next mega-world smash. Congrats on all the success," he wrote.
Stone, on the other hand, gushed about being able to work with Lionel Richie, who will be one of the judges in the "American Idol" reboot along with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
"[Lionel] was so kind to me. He told me about when he used to sing with Marvin Gaye. Such a thrill to meet him," Stone wrote on Instagram.
Briggs, on the other hand, shares a snipper of a video she is doing for "American Idol," saying that it captures her 10,000 emotions.
"The perfect representation of how I'm feeling because I am SOMEHOW a mentor on 'American Idol' this SEASON!?!?!!?!" she wrote.
The "American Idol" reboot will premiere on Sunday, March 11. Ryan Seacrest will be back as host.