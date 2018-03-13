'American Idol' Reboot Updates: Premiere Episode Beats Fox's Special OJ Simpson Interview

Facebook/AmericanIdol Promo image for 'American Idol' on ABC

ABC won the ratings game on Sunday when the premiere episode of "American Idol" reboot was first released on air. It even defeated Fox's airing of the long-lost interview of OJ Simpson.

CNN revealed that the reboot of the long-running singing competition that ended its first run in 2016 managed to attract as much as 10.3 million viewers during its premiere episode. The show was initially broadcasted by Fox since 2002, but the network decided to cancel it after 15 seasons.

"American Idol" returned with some of the fan-favorite elements, including the conducting of auditions in different parts of the US, as well as the return of long-time host Ryan Seacrest. But the show came with a brand-new slate of celebrity judges composed of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

The reality competition defeated Fox's special offering over the weekend, which is a dramatic, two-hour confession called "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?" featuring a 12-year-old interview with the disgraced football star that was never aired before. According to the report, the TV special only attracted 4.4 million viewers.

Meanwhile, a source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Perry was glad to hear that the premiere episode of the singing reality show garnered high ratings since she was earning a staggering amount of $25 million for the gig.

"She is much more at ease and hopes that the reaction to the show only increases in people watching," a source who was reportedly close to the singer stated.

The source also mentioned that Perry is hoping that the kinder, more positive approach that she and her co-judges use in the contestants this season will keep the audience hooked. "She is very eager for people to see the rest of the series and she now is very interested in going live because that will really tell the story on how people are reacting. But as of right now she is very happy with the current results," the source also stated.