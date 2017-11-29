'American Idol' Revival News, Update: What to Expect of Katy Perry as a Judge

(Photo: Facebook/American Idol) Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan for the "American Idol" revival.

Katy Perry is hell-bent on finding the next "American Idol" in the singing competition's revival on ABC.

In an interview with People, the "Swish Swish" singer, who makes up one-third of the judging panel, said that her personality as a "straight shooter" will be in full force on the show in their quest to discover a worthy winner for the competition's first run on a new home.

My personality is that I'm a straight shooter — almost to a fault. I just value authenticity so much that it can sometimes get me into trouble, because I take this job really seriously. I don't want to walk away from "American Idol" and just have a season go by and we don't have any Kelly Clarkson because that means we're just filling space on television and I really truly want to be able to do this exercise and make someone's dream come true.

Perry is joining Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in their search for the new "American Idol." Ryan Seacrest will be back as host. The "Roar" singer describes the show as a representation of the "good old fashion American dream."

It's kind of like that good old fashion American dream: we find you, you work hard, you compete, you get tested in every way and you rise to the top if it's meant to be for you. So I believe in that great American dream.

Over at FOX, the original home of "American Idol," the network has tapped Fergie to host their replacement for the singing competition called "The Four: Battle for Stardom," which will premiere much earlier than the former.

Here, four "top-notch" singers will face off this week for the opportunity at a career. The judging panel includes Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and record label executive Charlie Walk.

"American Idol" will premiere Sunday, March 11, in 2018 on ABC.