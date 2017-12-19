'American Jedi' Documentary Explores People Who Follow 'The Force' as a Real-Life Religion

The "Star Wars" movie franchise introduced the ways of the Jedi in pop culture when the film first ran in theaters in the '70s. Over time, however, real people began following the Jedi Code as if it were an actual religion.

REUTERS/Lucasfilm Daisy Ridley plays Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" or the eighth movie in the franchise.

These people who live by the code of "The Force" are the subject of the documentary called "American Jedi." The film premiered in a small number of theaters in the U.S. last November or just a few weeks before the premiere of the eighth film in the franchise, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

"American Jedi" comes from director Laurent Malaquais who learned about a small group of "Star Wars" fans who made their commitment to Jediism as he was looking into fandoms. Malaquais documented the life of Opie Macleod and Perris Cartwright.

Macleod disclosed in the documentary that he turned to the Jediism following a devastating heartbreak. As part of his healing, he trained to live a life of peace and honor, which is known to "Star Wars" fans as the light path as opposed to the dark force.

Macleod eventually trained new students to Jediism, such as former marine Perris Cartwright. She shared that she had a challenging time in the beginning since she had deep-seated issues that came in conflict with following the Jedi Code.

"Perris and Opie are two wounded souls," the director stated. "It is those wounds that brought them to the Jedi path."

Jediism, which has roots in Buddhism and Taoism, has no actual founder nor organized world sect as with other religions. Practitioners, however, follow a doctrine of order.

While Macleod trains new followers under his wing in Northern California, another man established his own Jedi church in Wales. Daniel Jones, a person with autism, began to follow the Jedi Code in 2007 as it helped managed his condition.

Jones isn't part of the documentary but he is proof that Jediism runs on a global scale. Meanwhile, iTunes currently streams "American Jedi."