'American Vandal' Season 2 News: Casting Now Underway for Portland-Based Actors

(Photo: Facebook/AmericanVandalTV) Featured is a promotional image for "American Vandal."

Casting is now underway for "American Vandal" season 2.

Portlanders will be given an opportunity to appear in the Netflix mockumentary, according to reports. Cast Iron Studios, which has done casting for TV shows such as "The Librarians," "Grimm" and "Here and Now," is looking for Portland-based actors ages 14 to 22 to join "American Vandal" as high school students.

The casting call will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6. It is by appointment only and interested actors should visit the studio's website to reserve a time slot.

"'There are a number of small, speaking roles that producers are hoping to hire locally," said casting Director Eryn Goodman in a press release. "The show truly needs all types, shapes, sizes, ethnicities, and abilities. They want to reflect a real high-school look: braces, pimples, and all."

"American Vandal" was renewed for a sophomore run in October. At the time, Variety reported that Tyler Alvarez is set to return as documentary maker Peter Maldonado, alongside Griffin Gluck as Sam Ecklund. The show will retain its mockumentary format, but it will "focus on a new group of students in a new school."

Showrunner Dan Lagana spoke with IndieWire in November and he shared some information about the new installment's production.

"We're writing it right now and shooting it in February. Different school, different crime," Lagana said, with co-creator Tony Yacenda adding, "It's far away from Hanover High School, but it's in the same universe and Peter and Sam are making a documentary about a new crime."

That said, it's likely that lead star Jimmy Tatro — who played Dylan Maxwell — will no longer be part of the cast for season 2. After all, his arc had a proper closure last season when it was confirmed that he was not responsible for the crime.

"American Vandal" season 1 is now streaming, while season 2 is expected to premiere sometime this year on Netflix.