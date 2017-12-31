Are Americans on Social Media Trapped in Their Bubbles?

Former President Barack Obama told Britain's Prince Harry in an interview that the irresponsible use of social media could be dangerous, saying that it can allow some people to live in "different realities" and preserve their biases.

Obama told Harry in an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today program that social media can lead to people being exposed to material that only reinforces their own views and does not challenge them.

"One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases," the former president said.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/obama-warns-against-social-media-says-it-reinforces-biases-in-prince-harry-interview-211583/