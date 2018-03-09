'America's Got Talent' Receives Lawsuit for Wrongful Death

Facebook/AGT "America's Got Talent" and the network is being sued for wrongful death.

The show — along with network NBCUniversal, producer FremantleMedia North America — as well as the City of Pasadena, are being sued for wrongful death by the family of Maureen Allen, Deadline reports.

According to the 20-page complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Maureen died three months after acquiring injuries from a fall off her wheelchair while being on the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, a venue of "America's Got Talent" for a taping.

Maureen's fall, which happened in March 2017, "required multiple hospitalizations and operations" and "was a substantial factor in causing her death," the complaint reads.

Maureen and her husband were at the venue as volunteers for a science and engineering fair sponsored by Pasadena. However, upon arriving at the Auditorium, "all disabled access points" were blocked with "America's Got Talent" equipment and trailers because of a taping the following day.

There one was one available handicap access point, but "in order to gain access to [that ramp], individuals with disabilities were forced to navigate and maneuver over a large power cord protector that obstructed the only available path of travel."

The complaint said that Maureen fell "while attempting to maneuver her wheelchair over [the] obstruction," and was "violently thrown off her scooter onto the hard pavement." The fall gave Maureen head and arm injuries, as well as a broken hip.

Maureen then developed a blood clot and later on had a stroke. She had to "undergo no less than 8 different procedures" to recover from her injuries. Unfortunately, Maureen declined when she was needed to be put on life support, which led to her death in June last year.

FremantleMedia and NBCUniversal have yet to give their official statement on the lawsuit.