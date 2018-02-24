America's Universities Snip Away at Free Speech

Free speech and the free exercise of religion (more specifically, the free exercise of Christianity) are under attack throughout the West. Often this attack takes place where free speech and the free exchange of ideas are supposed to be supported and praised—public university campuses. Yet another squashing of free speech took place at the University of Central Oklahoma recently when my contract to speak on March 5 was torn up because the LGBT group on campus complained about me coming.

