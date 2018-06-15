Amy Poehler Changes Topics In Light Interview to Talk About Serious Social Issues

Wikimedia Commons/Peabody Awards Featured in the image is comedienne Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler may be a funny girl, but she does not want to take several issues lightly.

The comedienne was honored as one of the "Most Powerful People in Comedy" by The Hollywood Reporter this week. However, instead of answering the questions during the publication's Q&A, she opted to talk about some of the most important events in the society today.

Some of the issues that she tackled include the upsurge in the cases of school shootings in the US, the death toll in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria, as well as her thoughts regarding Trump's administration.

Poehler's former "Saturday Night Live" co-star Rachel Dratch posted a screenshot on Twitter to show her answers in the THR interview. She added that the comedy actress' answers "are genius."

Her normally impetuous and straightforward attitude had been mentioned in the memoir of her friend and constant collaborator Tina Fey titled "Bossypants." In one chapter of the book, Fey recalled an incident where the "Parks and Recreation" alum stood up against her male co-workers in the writers' room of "Saturday Night Live."

"Amy was in the middle of some such nonsense with Seth Meyers across the table, and she did something vulgar as a joke. I can't remember what it was exactly, except it was dirty and loud and 'unladylike,'" Fey wrote in her book as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "Jimmy Fallon, who was arguably the star of the show at the time, turned to her and in a faux-squeamish voice said: 'Stop that! It's not cute! I don't like it,'" she added.

She also recalled that after Fallon's reaction, Poehler dropped everything that she is doing and looked at him in the eye and firmly said, "I don't f***ing care if you like it." Her co-star was obviously surprised. "With that exchange, a cosmic shift took place," Fey also said.

Poehler is currently busy directing and producing the comedy film "Wine Country" featuring Fey, Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, and Emily Spivey.