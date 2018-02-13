Amy Schumer Finally Confirms Romance With Chef Chris Fischer

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Comedian Amy Schumer poses during the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, California, December 3, 2015.

Amy Schumer is a single no more as she finally confirms her relationship with her rumored boyfriend.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer may have her hands full with her upcoming comedy film "I Feel Pretty," but it looks like she is also getting busy with a very special man in her life. Just recently, Schumer had confirmed her romance with Chris Fischer on Instagram. The pair has long been rumored as a couple for months now but it looks like the actress has finally spilled the beans.

Amy Schumer has long expressed her love of food in her interviews and skits, so it isn't entirely surprising that she would go for Chris Fischer who works as a chef and is also a James Beard award-winning cookbook author. The pair has reportedly met through Fischer's sister who also happens to work for Schumer.

The revelation came when the actress-comedian took to Instagram to share a PDA-filled photo of herself kissing Fischer in a photo booth during Ellen Degeneres' 60th birthday party. "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!" Schumer captioned the photo.

This is Schumer's first public romance after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch back in May 2017. The two ended their relationship of almost two years amicably and had both said they continue to be friends. "Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends," Schumer's rep said in a statement at the time while also explaining that as time went on, Schumer and Hanisch had realized they weren't heading in the same direction.

Speculations, however, say that Schumer may have started dating Fischer just after her breakup with Hanisch. These speculations came from an interview with Schumer in June wherein she reveals she is currently dating someone. But rumors of a relationship first started after the couple was caught having dinner in November.