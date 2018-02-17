Amy Schumer Marriage News: Denies Pregnancy Rumors

REUTERS/Steve Marcus Actress Amy Schumer poses during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada April 23, 2015.

American stand-up comedian and actress Amy Schumer was recently married in a low-key and secret wedding that surprised her fans. The sudden occurrence of the wedding caused some of Schumer's fans to ask her on social media if she is pregnant, to which she denied.

On Schumer's official Instagram page, she stated, "No, I'm not pregnant, and no gifts -- but thank you for asking." The 36-year-old "I Feel Pretty" star tied the knot with Chris Fischer, who is a James Beard Award-winning chef on Feb. 13, Tuesday, just a day before Valentine's Day.

In the same public announcement, Schumer also urged her fans and followers to donate some money to a nonprofit organization, which is against gun violence and mass shootings, as well as aids victims of these types of tragedies.

Numerous photos were also posted of the intimate wedding, which was a small ceremony that took place during sunset in a romantic venue somewhere in Malibu with few select guests. The wedding was described as very laid-back, and was put together quickly without the usual intricate planning that usually occurs with high-profile celebrity weddings.

The comedian's sister, Kim Caramele, was spotted as one of the bridesmaids of the wedding, and a picture of two small dogs located along the aisle of the ceremony. The most esteemed guests were actress Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David, and Chelsea Handler. It is estimated that about only 80 people witnessed the ceremony.

Schumer wore for the special occasion a laced Monique Lhuillier gown, while the 37-year-old chef wore a black suit. In the photos, it can be seen that the beach-side wedding affected Schumer's hair throughout the day, since it turned flatter as the ceremony went on after initially being fluffy and curly.

Fischer and Schumer were first seen together having a romantic dinner in November of last year.