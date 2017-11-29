An HD Remaster of 'Assassin's Creed: Rogue' Could Be Coming Soon

Ubisoft A new version of 'Assassin's Creed: Rogue' may be coming next year

"Assassin's Creed: Rogue" was released back in 2014, but there are now rumors hinting that it may be hitting stores again sometime soon.

Just recently, AccessTheAnimus spotted three separate listings for an HD version of the aforementioned game.

One of the listings appears to have been modified and does not show much detail now, but the others on Webster.it and ReluxShop.it are still up.

It is unclear, however, why those retailer listings went up since the folks over at Ubisoft have not been hinting at a potential "Rogue" remaster.

Some fans were befuddled as to why these retailer listings have popped up and struggled to understand why Ubisoft may be working on such a project. There were also some who commented that this remaster should have been released a few years ago and not potentially in 2018.

For what it is worth, there are also fans who are getting excited over the possibility that "Assassin's Creed: Rogue" may be getting the HD treatment.

In "Rogue," players step into the shoes of Shay, an Assassin who later on became an Assassin Hunter who will stop at nothing to eliminate all those who have decided to turn on him.

Players are given access to all kinds of abilities while they are in control of Shay, including ones typically associated to an Assassin and others that have not been featured in earlier installments of the series.

Players can also witness different events that offer further insight into the world inhabited by Assassins and Templars.

The game presents players with different environments to explore, including New York City, River Valley and the North Atlantic.

In order to make exploration a little more manageable for players, they are given access to the Morrigan, a ship capable of deftly navigating the seas featured in the game.

Fans of the series may not have played "Assassin's Creed: Rogue" for a while now, but they may be given a new reason to do so soon if those rumors of an HD version being in development turn out to be true.