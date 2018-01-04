Anastasia Steele Finds Out She's Pregnant in New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Cast members Jamie Dornan (left) and Dakota Johnson pose at the premiere of the film 'Fifty Shades Darker' in Los Angeles, California, Feb 2, 2017.

A new trailer for "Fifty Shades Freed" has finally arrived, featuring a major reveal. The trailer includes several bits of footage that were not shown in previous teasers for the film, and it previews a tremendous change in the film's dynamic.

The last installment in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, "Fifty Shades Freed," bears the tagline "Don't miss the climax," hinting at an explosive conclusion to the phenomenal film series. Earlier this week, Universal Pictures released a new international trailer for the film, featuring a mix of old and entirely new footage and a shocking revelation towards the end.

Although the new footage was assembled in an almost identical way as the previous teaser video, it includes a major reveal, making the last few seconds of the clip the most appealing of all. It ends with a pregnancy bombshell, with Anastasia Steele learning that she might be pregnant. The clip shows Anastasia's face of surprise as the doctor tells her, "It seems you're pregnant, Mrs. Grey."

Prior to the release of the new footage, it was already revealed that "Fifty Shades Freed" would be the most action-packed installment in the franchise yet. The first trailer for the film featured lots of car chases, kidnappings and shootings, and while some of those snippets are also included in the new trailer, the pregnancy revelation that was featured in the this week's trailer hints that this might just also be the twistiest yet.

While the pregnancy reveal comes as a surprise for fans, those who have read the original "Fifty Shades of Grey" book series shouldn't be surprised by this twist. In the final book in E.L. James' trilogy, Anastasia finds out she's pregnant after marrying Christian Grey. In fact, she gets pregnant twice.

Directed by James Foley, "Fifty Shades Freed" arrives in theaters on Feb. 9.