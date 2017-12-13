Android 8.0 Oreo News: Google Reveals Long List of Wearables Getting System Update

Google/Android Wear Promotional image for Android Wear featuring wearable devices that support the operating system.

Google has revealed a list of smartwatches that will be supported by the Android Oreo update for Android Wear.

Android 8.0 Oreo is the latest Android operating system build which Google launched earlier this year initially for smartphones. Now, several smartwatches have already gotten their Android Wear Oreo update, while even more wearables are "currently pursuing" it.

Based on Google's official listing, the smartwatches that can now be updated to Android Wear Oreo include Fossil Q Venture, LG Watch Sport, Louis Vuitton Tambour, Michael Kors Sofie, Montblanc Summit, Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch, Movado Connect, Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You, and Guess Connect.

Meanwhile, there are 20 more smartwatch models from various brands and makers that are currently waiting to receive the OS update. The list includes Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20, Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch, Diesel Full Guard, Emporio Armani Connected, Fossil Q Control, Fossil Q Explorist, Fossil Q Founder 2.0, Fossil Q Marshal, and Fossil Q Wander.

Several Michael Kors Access smartwatches are also getting the Android Wear Oreo, including the Bradshaw, Dylan, and Grayson models.

Huawei Watch 2, LG Watch Style, MIsfit Vapor, Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E, Nixon Mission, Polar M600, TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45, and ZTE Quartz complete the list of all smartwatches confirmed to support the Android Wear Oreo soon.

It has yet to be confirmed whether more smartwatch models will be joining the list.

On the other hand, the schedule of the Android Wear Oreo update available varies for the said smartwatch models. So, users are encouraged to contact the manufacturer of their device for further details.

The Android Wear Oreo update will add a number of essential changes to smartwatches, including an improved notification panel that will allow users to efficiently manage alerts. Google also promised that the OS update will help bring better battery performance as it improves how the system manages the apps running in the background along with the addition of the Battery Saver function.