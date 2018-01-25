Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8 Still to Come After Beta Ends

Samsung users are still waiting for their Android update for their Galaxy 8 and Note 8, which looks to be coming soon, judging from recent sightings of early random rollouts. The company has promised a final version for roll-out to come not long after the beta testing round ended on Jan. 17.

Samsung has launched a beta program for the Android Oreo in select areas since last year, and according to Sam Mobile, members of this beta program could be the first to get the Android Oreo on their Galaxy S8 and S8+ by the end of the test run.

Google On Monday, Dec. 4, Google first announced the final release of Android 8.1 Oreo.

The company earlier announced that the beta program will be ending on Jan. 17 and that the final release could be coming out by the end of the month. They also said that they will do their best "best to distribute the official S/W version in January as soon as possible."

This could come as soon as under two weeks after the end of the beta program, the same way that the Samsung Galaxy S7 got its Android Nougat final update just 12 days after the beta program came to a close.

It's a slightly different situation with the Galaxy Note 8, however. The company has put out the update, perhaps for testing, on at least one Note 8 device as early as Jan. 5, according to XDA Developers.

A user on Reddit who claims to be connected to Samsung posted photos of a Galaxy Note 8 phone running Android Oreo, which reportedly came with the January 2018 security patch built in.

Aside from this evidence of random release testing, however, Samsung is yet to reveal a concrete date on the release of Android 8 for the device. This random roll-out does show that the current version Samsung is working on is stable enough for an over-the-air release, and could be coming shortly after the beta program ends, as well.