Android Oreo Beta Now Available for OnePlus 5

OnePlus has set a timeline for the Android Oreo update of its flagship phone sometime in early 2018. The recent launch of the OnePlus 5T and its Android 7 Nougat-based OxygenOS just confirmed the fact, but the company is now giving OnePlus 5 users an early look at next year's Oreo release by way of an Open Beta program.

The OnePlus 5T has a lot of things that the company improved on based on its experience with the OnePlus 5, and the new flagship phone is arguably better in every way compared to the earlier model. As of this week, however, the OnePlus 5 gets something over the OnePlus 5T, and that is a preview of the Android Oreo.

OnePlus The Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 for the OnePlus 5 is available for download starting Saturday, Nov. 25.

OnePlus 5 owners can now opt to manually sideload an early build of Android Oreo designed for their phones as early as Saturday, Nov. 25, according to 9 to 5 Google. With this update, the company has delivered on one of its promises to owners of OnePlus flagship phones, ahead of the Android 8 official launch in early 2018.

The company announced the Open Beta Program for their newest OxygenOS version via an update on their official forums, which also included a short changelog for the first features they have implemented.

The new features for the update include several new functions unique to the Android 8 Oreo, namely Picture in Picture display, Auto-fill for forms, Smart Text Selection, and the new Quick Settings layout. Last month's security patches have been applied as well.

Custom OxygenOS features have been updated as well, including their Parallel Apps capability and the OxygenOS Launcher. The Launcher now shows added notification dots, a new app folder design, and the ability to send photos straight to OnePlus' Shot app.

This puts the OnePlus 5 on the same software update cycle as the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. More updates are expected next month as OnePlus prepares their official OxygenOS update for the 5 and 5T models for 2018.