Android Oreo News: Latest Update Allows Users to See Hotspot Internet Speeds

Recent reports have revealed that the latest version of Android called Android Oreo has received a new capability that allows users to see the WiFi network speeds of the hotspots around them before connecting. Further reports reveal that the speeds have been categorized for easier understanding.

According to reports, the feature has been teased by Google for the past few weeks. After much anticipation, it seems that the search engine giant has finally gotten around to rolling out. Users who have Android Oreo on their smartphones will be able to save time by connecting to the fastest network available. Although the update will not be showing the exact bandwidth numbers of the internet speed, it seems that Google instead categorized them to four labels that should tell the user what they need to know without having to decode what the numbers mean.

Further reports have revealed that there will be four categories: slow, OK, fast, and very fast. Slow is at speeds of 0 to 1 megabyte per second and it is usually for Wi-Fi calling. OK refers to an internet speed of 1 to 5 megabytes per second, which should be more than enough for reading web pages, using social media, and streaming music. Fast is for 5 to 20 megabytes per second and this speed will allow users to stream videos. For those looking for high-quality streaming, they will have to connect to very fast internet speeds of 20 megabytes per second or beyond.

WiFi speed labels will be enabled by default once the users' devices update to the latest version of Android Oreo. However, for those who would like to hide them, they can do so by heading over to settings, network and internet, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi preferences, advanced, and finally network rating provider. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.