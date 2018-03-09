Android P Design Changes, Features: A Rounder, More Colorful Design from Google

REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo Google's Pixel 2 phone is displayed during a launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S. on October 4, 2017.

The first developer preview of Android P is out, giving first look at the rumored Google software.

The early build of the new Android P is currently available to use for developers as well as Android enthusiasts. Google, however, noted that the release is a very early version of the software and it would not be a good idea to install it in phones at the moment.

Android P shows a software meant to make adjustments based on current phone trends. The most notable development is the layout adjustment to cope with the notch, which most phones have been incorporating since iPhone X was released.

From the upper right corner, the clock has now moved to the upper left so that one side would not be too crowded. Beside the clock are notifications for various applications for up to four different icons. If there are more notifications after that, a dot will be displayed.

The icons for the setting menu have been changed from the dull grey of Android Oreo to colorful circles that look more like that of Samsung.

As for the Quick Settings pull down, there has been some improvement in visibility with the icons now inside a circle, which change color from grey to blue when they are turned on.

For users who often have a hard time doing the usual button combo for taking screenshots, Google is making it easier with an option from the power menu. Simply long press the power button then choose the screenshot option. The pop-up menu will not be included in the outcome photo.

Android P will not be available on all phones that use the previous Android O developer preview. It can only be accessed with Google Pixel Pixel 1, Pixel 1 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL.

It is also important to note that the current release is still a very early build. A lot can still be changed in the next months. Another Android P developer preview is expected to be released in May.