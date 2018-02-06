Android P News, Release Date: A New Feature Coming to the 9.0 Might not be for Everyone

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration A 3D printed Android logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 22, 2016.

Although Oreo is yet to make it to majority of devices, the talk has already shifted to the next-generation mobile software by Google, the Android P.

IT Home has discovered references within the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) suggesting the yet-to-be-named Android software will make call recording native to the device running it native. So far, only third-party apps have allowed users to do this, but the AOSP featured remarks pointing to support what was referred to as a "call recording tone."

This call recording feature on the Android P features a 1400Hz frequency tone that both users in a call with hear every 15 seconds as an indication that the call is being recorded. This tone is listed as available to "meet regulatory compliance requirements" that will be based on local regulations. Carriers will have the ability to disable the tone though.

There were no details provided as to where the audio files will be restored. The recording time limit, if there will be any, and the overall extent of what the Android P feature can do are also some details that are yet to be clarified.

Android Headlines thinks that not everyone will like the call recording feature on the Android P. The biggest benefit, of course, has to do with legal reasons, but the site believes that being able to record a call or be recorded when in one will push users to be more cautious with regards to this type of communication. The publication also notes that it is not any different with saving text messages and emails.

The Android P is expected to be showcased at the Google I/O conference set to take place this May.