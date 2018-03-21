Android P News, Release Date: How the New Software Puts Google Ahead of Apple

Reuters/Dado Ruvic

The Android P is starting to shape up quite nicely with Google recently rolling out the first preview for the next-generation mobile operating software, which is yet to get its official dessert-inspired name.

With more Android smartphones set to adapt the iPhone X-style notch, the OS is officially integrating support for the feature in addition to a new position for the digital clock.

So far, though, the main attraction of Android P is the improvement on indoor positioning by adding IEEE 802.11mc support.

For its earliest version of the Android P, Google is already proving once again that it is going knee-deep in the system to tailor a better experience for users.

This is something that the folks over at Macworld believe Apple should take inspiration from when putting together its next big software release, the iOS 12.

The publication believes that the Cupertino giant's iOS updates tend to be more app-oriented, which does little in refining the operating system as a whole.

Google is all about system-level changes, continuing the tradition in the Android P. This approach is expected to provide upgrades that matter, like greater speed, responsiveness, and overall usability of a new software.

It is not that the iOS does not have all these since there are definitely tweaks happening behind the scenes to provide these enhancements as well.

However, Macworld says that Apple should start focusing on fortifying the foundation of the iOS rather than going app by app, and they should start putting more emphasis on front-facing tweaks and features that will do very little to the overall iOS experience.

While Google seems to be ahead of the software game in this regard, Android lags behind Apple in another very important aspect — face recognition.

The Face ID technology introduced in the iPhone X is expected to be adapted to more Android flagships and will be the basis of the same type of biometric sensor.

Key components for this tech are 3D camera modules, and according to Reuters, supply for these are already controlled by the iPhone maker, as revealed by major parts suppliers since Apple is looking to integrate Face ID in the majority of its products.

This means that Android companies like Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi will have to wait almost two years before they can integrate the same face-recognition feature.