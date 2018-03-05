Android P News, Release Date Rumors: First Version Coming Next Week?

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration A 3D printed Android logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 22, 2016.

Android Oreo is yet to make its way to the majority of smartphones, but the next version of Google's mobile operating system is already just around the corner.

According to the well-known tech insider Evan Blass, the first developer preview for Android P will drop mid-March. He did not provide any specific details though. However, the speculation is that it will be on March 14.

Android P Developer Preview 1 is targeting a mid-month release. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 3, 2018

As explained by Tech Radar, the idea is that the said date when written in numerical format, which is 3-14, matches up with the value of Pi.

The belief is that Android P will stand for Android Pie so Google would want to choose the date that goes with that. At the moment though, nothing has been confirmed yet on the official name of the firmware, but it is possible.

Not only does this is in line with what Blass claims, but such date is also close to the release date of the very first developer preview for Android Oreo, which was rolled out March 15 of last year.

Either way, users will have to be registered with Google as a developer to be able to get their hands on the first version of the new software.

The first official major Android P release is expected to take place around August or September, which, in the past, is usually the time Google chooses to make the new version official. They debut the software on new smartphone flagships, the Google Pixel series.

As to the features to expect in the Android P, the folks over at XDA Developers found new commits suggesting it might come with a new call blocking feature that will allow users to block all incoming calls from a number that is not in their contact list.

With the Android P, users will also apparently be able to block calls from a number not disclosed by the caller, a number from a pay phone, or one that does not come with any caller ID information.