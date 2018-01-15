Android Security News: Google Removes 60 Malware-Infected Apps Displaying Pornographic Ads

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Sameer Samat, vice president of product management, Android and Google Play, speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., May 17, 2017.

Around 60 games and applications were recently removed from Google Play after it was discovered they contained a malware called "AdultSwine" that prompted the display of pornographic ads.

The news came from cyber security firm Check Point Researchers, which described "AdultSwine" as a "new and nasty malicious code." The applications that were removed because they were suspected of having the malware reportedly had been downloaded 3 million to 7 million times, and several of these software programs were intended for young users.

According to Check Point, once a user installs an app infected with "AdultSwine" on their device, operators from a Command and Control server manipulate the malware. And so far, there are reportedly three different ways in which it can cause trouble.

First, it allows a number of ads to get on a user's screen and does not bother filtering their contents based on the application's or the game's target audience.

In the same report, researchers shared a screenshot of a review from one of the parents who had an "AdultSwine"-infected game that said the app had showed their son "hardcore porn pictures." In another screenshot, one of the apps that were taken down reportedly showed a full-screen ad with the message: "New Leaked Kim Kardashian Pictures!" Though the said ad only showed a selfie of the reality star, Check Point noted that it was only a "mild example" of the ads that "AdultSwine" was showing.

Check Point clarified that the "AdultSwine" also showed ads from legitimate providers. However, the C&C operators add their own contents in the process.

Another thing that a malicious code does is it scares users into installing unnecessary and even harmful "security" apps.

The "AdultSwine" malware can also make scary notifications pop up on the infected device's screen to fool someone into installing applications they do not need. For example, a user may suddenly receive a warning on their gadget that instructs them to "Remove Virus Now."

The malicious code can also trick people into paying for a premium service. Here, the victim is told that they have won a valuable price, but he will need to answer a quiz or enter his contact number to redeem it. "Once entered, the malicious code then uses this number to register to premium services," the researchers explained.

Luckily, the infected apps were identified and removed from Google Play before "AdultSwine" could cause a more aggressive cyber attack. However, since the malware can scour through a device and send its details to the C&C, Check Point said it would not be impossible for attackers to later use it to steal sensitive information.