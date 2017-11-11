Andromeda Rumors: Microsoft's Dual-Display, Foldable Device Not the Surface Phone

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files

While it was speculated earlier that the Andromeda and the mysterious Surface Phone were one and the same, recent rumors claim that it is not the case.

With Microsoft confirming that it was killing the Windows Phone, unconfirmed reports claiming that the Surface Phone is dead started circulating online. However, as there were also reports claiming that the Redmond-based company is developing a foldable device, Andromeda, that would kickstart a new category for mobile devices, some suspected that it may still be the Surface Phone after all.

However, according to recent rumors, while the alleged Andromeda will come with features similar to those of the Surface Phone, the new rumored Microsoft device is said to be different from the never-confirmed Surface Phone.

Sources claim that Microsoft is working fast on the development of the Windows Core OS, the supposed OS of the Andromeda. Supposedly, this OS will offer a universal experience as its UWP apps can be installed on any Windows 10 device without any modification. Additionally, the Redmond-based company is rumored to be also developing Polaris, the desktop composer that is allegedly related to the Windows Core OS.

Apart from allegedly being a foldable device with two displays and being powered by Windows Core OS, nothing much is known about the Andromeda, though. However, it is apparent that recent rumors about the device are in sync with the earlier pronouncement of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said that, while Microsoft is not done with the mobile phone market, its next mobile device will not look like the smartphones that the world knows today.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella told the Australian Financial Review in an interview last year.

While rumors about the Andromeda are nothing short of exciting, Microsoft fans can only hope that the rumored Microsoft device will not share the same fate with the Surface Phone, which, despite having been rumored to be in Microsoft's pipeline for a long time, never really became a reality.