Andy Cohen, 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Melissa Gorga Face $30-Million Lawsuit

Andy Cohen and Melissa Gorga have been hit with a multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" ("RHONJ") star's former business partner is suing her and Cohen for $30 million, according to PEOPLE. Jackie Beard Robinson filed the lawsuit claiming the duo defamed her on the Bravo reality series.

Court documents obtained by the media outlet indicate that Robinson has also filed against NBC Universal and one executive at production company Sirens Media. Gorga and Robinson were former business partners in the "Envy by Melissa Gorga" clothing store.

Reports point out that the duo first got into business in 2015. They met the year prior in Florida where Robinson owns a clothing store. Their partnership did not last long due to conflicts involving their joint business venture. Gorga allegedly "misappropriated over $37,000" from the store, as mentioned in the suit.

Additionally, Robinson said she came back to the store "in broad daylight" after they decided to end their working relationship. Her sole purpose of returning was to retrieve merchandise that belonged to her.

Gorga referenced Robinson's return to the boutique during one episode of her show. However, she recounted things quite differently, saying Robinson "snuck in in the middle of the night and took all the clothes."

Cohen became involved when he discussed the incident on his talk show, "Watch What Happens Live," with Gorga. "Wow, so, that lady wound up ripping you off?" the host asked at one point in the episode, to which Gorga answered, "Yes."

Robinson claimed Gorga and Cohen showed her in a bad light and implied that she is a felon. In her suit, she said the episode posed seriously damaging effects to her business. Bravo has already responded to the lawsuit, with a spokesperson saying, "there is no merit" to it.