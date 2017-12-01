Andy Rubin News: Essential's CEO Takes Leave of Absence After Inappropriate Relationship Allegations Surface

REUTERS / Bobby Yip J.K. Shin (R), President and head of mobile communications business from Samsung, and Andy Rubin, Senior Vice President of Google Mobile, unveiling the Galaxy Nexus. December 4, 2013.

Recent reports have revealed that Android co-founder Andy Rubin has been implicated in an inappropriate affair back when he was working in Google. Furthermore, the Essential Phone creator has taken a leave from the new company a few days after reports of his previous relationship surfaced.

According to a report from The Information, Rubin apparently left Google after an internal investigation indicated that he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a woman who was his subordinate and who filed an official human resources complaint against him. Although the nature of the relationship was never revealed Rubin has reportedly taken a leave from Essential in which he serves as the company's chief executive officer.

"Any relationship that Mr. Rubin had while at Google was consensual," Android co-founder Rubin's spokesperson Mike Sitrick said in a statement, as reported by The Verge. "Mr. Rubin was never told by Google that he engaged in any misconduct while at Google and he did not, either while at Google or since."

The results of the investigation revealed that Rubin engaged in decidedly improper behavior and displayed bad judgment. As a result, he ended up violating two of Google's company policies, one of which indicates that employees are required such relationships in order to move on to another department or division.

Rubin's company, Essential, has also confirmed that the CEO has taken a leave. Rubin apparently informed the board members during a regularly scheduled meeting, citing that he needed the time off to deal with personal matters. The board agreed to his request and has assigned Niccolo de Masi to take over his responsibilities in the meantime. However, Rubin's spokesperson declined to comment when he was asked if his employer's leave of absence was caused by the news reports. Regardless, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.