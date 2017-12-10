Andy Rubin Returns to Essential Amid Public Probing on Alleged Inappropriate Relationship

REUTERS / Bobby Yip J.K. Shin (R), President and head of mobile communications business from Samsung, and Andy Rubin, Senior Vice President of Google Mobile, unveiling the Galaxy Nexus. Dec. 4, 2013.

Recent reports have revealed that Essential's founder, Andy Rubin, has returned to the company weeks after he left on a leave of absence following allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior. Amid public probing on the issue, it is also reported that he will be working on a new product that is expected to rival Amazon and Google.

According to Recode, Rubin returned last week after his leave of absence was announced to the company's employees. Sources contend that the creator of the Android operating system was already on leave weeks before he went on personal leave in November. Furthermore, on the issue of his allegedly sexually inappropriate behavior toward a former colleague in Google, Rubin maintains that the relationship was consensual and firmly denied any wrongdoing.

Further reports also indicate that his return to Essential is expected to calm the apparent anxiety of Essential after their first flagship smartphone release unexpectedly flopped in the market. Rubin and Essential have yet to respond to any requests for comment about his return and the performance of the Essential Phone.

Amid public probing and rampant criticism, it has also been reported that Essential is currently developing a smart home system called the Essential Home. The speakers are meant to rival Amazon's Echo and Google Home. However, in contrast to the Echo and the Google Home, Essential Home is going to be marketed as a device that prioritizes local processing of information to prevent dependence on the could system. There is no release date yet for Essential's next product, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Reports of Rubin's inappropriate behavior surfaced in early November, wherein it was revealed that he was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate while he was employed as a top executive in Google. Investigations are currently ongoing over the issue.