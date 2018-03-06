Andy Serkis Says He Would Love to Return as Snoke in 'Star Wars 9'

YouTube/Lucasfilm and Disney A screenshot of Supreme Leader Snoke from the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actor Andy Serkis recently expressed his interest to reprise his role as Supreme Leader Snoke in the next "Star Wars" film. At the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards, the actor revealed that he would be happy to extend his character's life in the current "Star Wars" trilogy.

J.J. Abrams introduced Snoke in the first film in the trilogy, 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Although many expected Rian Johnson to dig deeper into his backstory in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," many were disappointed when the film did not explore the backstory of the fan-favorite villain.

Since "Star Wars" is set to return for its third and final film in the current trilogy, many are wondering if Snoke can possibly make a comeback as well. In a recent interview, the actor-director revealed that he loved playing the Darth Vader-type of a villain in the first two films and that he'd love to be back as Snoke in the third film.

"It's a great character, and I'd be keen. I know it frustrated a lot of people that Snoke came to such a sticky end so quickly, but I loved that big scene and the relationship between Daisy Ridley's character and Snoke, and where it goes from there and what escalates from that moment, you know the fight that kicks off after that. So, I really think it's great in the movie, but yeah, I could quite happily, I'd be very happy to extend Snoke's life for sure," said Serkis.

While Serkis is very open to reprising his role in "Star Wars 9," the actor revealed that Abrams hasn't spoken to him yet about returning for the third installment. There are speculations that if Serkis reprises his role in the upcoming installment, it could be in the form of flashbacks.

Filming for "Star Wars 9" won't begin until summer, so fans should stay tuned for more updates.

"Star Wars 9" hits theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.