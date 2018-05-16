Coming Unhitched from the Old Testament?

As followers of Jesus, should we "unhitch" ourselves from the Old Testament, as Pastor Andy Stanley recently claimed? God forbid. To do so is to make a grave mistake. It would be like "unhitching" our torsos from our legs. Or demolishing the first story of a house once the second story was completed.

Now, to be clear, Pastor Stanley has expressed his strong belief in the inspiration of the entire Bible. And he has preached lengthy series based on Old Testament books. And the purpose of his recent, controversial message is to reach those who have been turned off by religion, or who find it difficult to relate to certain Old Testament texts.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/no-pastor-andy-stanley-we-should-not-unhitch-ourselves-from-the-old-testament.html