Angelina Jolie Admits Making 'By the Sea' With Brad Pitt to Save Marriage

Angelina Jolie recently opened up about what really happened to her marriage to Brad Pitt. The actress admitted she made the film "By the Sea" with her ex-husband because she thought it would save their marriage.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ended their marriage in September 2016 after 12 years together.

The "Maleficent" star spoke about her marriage in a podcast interview with Awards Chatter. She revealed feelings of "heaviness" while filming with Pitt in 2015 for their second movie together when she originally thought it would help them bond again.

"We had met working together and we worked together well," Jolie said, referring to their first movie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2005. "I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate. In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things."

Jolie also said that while "By the Sea" had a heavy subject, which was about a long-term couple who grew apart, she knew why working with Pitt again felt more burdensome. It was because of their actual marital strains.

"It was something that we were dealing [with]," the actress said. "A piece of art can be something that's healing or something that's difficult."

Jolie wrote and directed "By the Sea" and had no regrets making the movie. It did not save her marriage but she believed that stuff she and Pitt could not say to each other were said while doing the film.

The actress also discussed her other relationships, particularly with her father Jon Voight. She revealed they found new ways to bond because of her six children.

Voight and Jolie's mom, Marcheline Bertrand, separated in the late 70s. The actress grew up with her mother and had a strained relationship with Voight as a young adult. When Bertrand died of ovarian cancer, Jolie and Voight tried to mend their relationship. Her father is an active presence in her children's lives.

"It's hard for me to be away from my grandkids, yes, but I'll stay in touch with them," Voight told People. "Thank God we have this technology, and you know, we use all of it."