Angelina Jolie Admits Making Film To Save Marriage With Brad Pitt

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie during the 2014 premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York City.

Angelina Jolie confessed that she tried to save her relationship with estranged husband Brad Pitt by making a movie.

During the Awards Chatter podcast interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, the award-winning actress revealed that their 2015 film "By the Sea" was her final effort to make their marriage work.

"I wanted us to do some serious work together," Jolie stated. "I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate. In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness, probably, during that situation that carried on, and it wasn't because of the film."

"By the Sea" the ex-couple's second movie together, but it is the first and only film that they did after their wedding in 2014. They also appeared together in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2005, where they reportedly began their relationship.

Jolie also explained that she thought that film could help improve their relationship, but it did not work. However, she never regretted doing it with Pitt. "Whatever it was, maybe it didn't solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other," the actress stated.

Meanwhile, a source reportedly told OK! Magazine that Pitt and Jolie decided to spend Christmas together for their kids.

According to the source, it will be the first time that they will be together for a long time. The source also mentioned that Jolie will allow Pitt to spoil their kids for the holidays. "The holidays make Brad really sentimental about family and especially about his kids. Pampering them makes him feel good, and Angie doesn't want to interfere with that," the source also said as reported by HollywoodLife.

While the estranged couple still has no plans to reconcile, the source also revealed that they still care about each other.