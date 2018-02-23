Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Divorce News: Jolie Admits She Is Just Like Other Moms

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in New York December 5, 2011.

Despite the ongoing divorce with American superstar Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has recently revealed some tidbits about how her day-to-day life from her own acting career to her responsibilities as a mother.

As reported by Deadline, Jolie revealed that her celebrity status does not exempt her from the difficulties and struggles of being a mother — especially since she and Pitt share six children together, and cares of them mostly on her own. Jolie stated that the most important element that one must consider in her situation is "balance," and that she constantly tries to achieve that in her life right now.

The interview mainly focused on the Oscar-nominated animated film "The Breadwinner," which Jolie produced and was directed by Nora Twomey. As it turns out, the two are very close and frequently exchange ideas and thoughts on how to be more "balanced" individuals as they focus heavily on their professional occupations, as well as rearing their children.

"The Breadwinner" is set in Afghanistan, wherein Jolie has spent a lot of time immersing herself in the culture and interacting with the country's people. She stated that she was positively affected by the story of the book, written by Deborah Ellis, which the film is based on, and the story also moved her children.

The divorce has been moving at a very slow pace since Jolie filed it back in 2016 for "irreconcilable differences." At this point, however, it appears that the two will remain in business together by sharing their wine production venture. As reported by People, the latest wine product, pink rosé, is scheduled for release this week and will have the Jolie-Pitt and Perrin names on the bottle.

The wine variant originates from the former couple's Miraval chateau in France, and created with 47-year-old winemaker Marc Perrin. Perrin stated that he is most proud of the 2017 vintage wine for its "smooth and silky" taste and texture.