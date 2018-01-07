Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston to Present Awards at the 2018 Golden Globes

Reuters/Luke MacGregor/Files Actress Angelina Jolie recently condemned sexual violence at a UN conference in Vancouver.

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston will both be presenting at the upcoming 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards will feature women coming together in solidarity, including those who share an awkward past. Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston definitely have a lot of things in common. Both are two of the biggest names in Hollywood, both are highly successful women and both happen to share the same ex-husband: Brad Pitt. Now, it can be confirmed that the two will both be presenting at the Golden Globe Awards handing out golden statuettes to the winners and possibly, awkwardly avoiding each other.

When it comes to public events, Jolie and Aniston have been rarely seen at the same events or if they are, organizers make sure to seat them far apart. While both women had emphasized before that there is no bad blood between them, this is yet to be proven, and the 2018 Golden Globes might just be the opportunity they are waiting for.

It should be remembered that Aniston had been married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005. However, their marriage started to crumble ever since he starred in the 2005 film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" with Jolie. After a quick divorce, Pitt immediately began a relationship with the "Maleficent" actress, and they eventually married in 2014, after many years together. Now it was said at the time that Jolie had been the cause of the Pitt-Aniston divorce.

But the 2018 Golden Globe Awards is all about women coming together all thanks to the #MeToo and the Time's Up campaigns and this is certainly more important than their tabloid news and relationships.

Jolie had been one of the several women who had spoken out against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who is accused of sexually harassing and assaulting actresses. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie told The New York Times. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable," she added.

As for Aniston, she had recently donated a sum of $500,000 to the Time's Up GoFundMe campaign which would be going towards the establishment of a legal defense to assist men and women who are victims of sexual assault.