Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce News: Pitt Now 'Happier and Healthier' After Jolie Split

[PHOTO:REUTERS] Brad Pitt is looking happy and healthy after his split with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt has come a long way since his split with Angelina Jolie.

The 54-year-old actor noticeably kept a low-key life after his separation from Jolie was made public. Lately, however, Pitt has been showing more signs of life. Among this is a recent outing to a pre-Oscar party, where his attendance surprised a lot of guests.

Pitt attended the gala thrown by talent management Gersh Agency on the Thursday before the 90th Academy Awards and reportedly mingled with other guests like Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney with a huge smile.

Following the event, a source told E! News that the "World War Z" actor has shown a lot of improvement since his divorce was made public in 2016.

"[Brad] made some important changes and is much better off now. He is happier and healthier," the source shared. "He has an active social life and has rekindled old friendships. He goes out to dinner a lot and enjoys being out doing different things."

The insider added that their divorce was "brutal" on the actor and was undeniably a very sad time in life, but he has spent the past months mostly alone to re-evaluate his life. "Now he's in a place where he's implemented those changes and has a lot more clarity. He's come out of that dark time and is in a much better place," shared the insider.

Another source told The Sun that Pitt is using his time as a single man wisely. "He has been in relationships for pretty much all of his entire adult life. Now that he's single, he's doing things he's previously been unable to do."

Despite this, Pitt is reportedly still not happy about the living arrangement of their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. At the moment, the kids are all living with Jolie and Pitt is only allowed "therapeutic visitation." The actor reportedly wants to see his kids more.

Apart from Hollywood parties, fans should see more of Pitt in the coming years as he has at least two films scheduled for 2019. One of which is Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" with Leonardo DiCaprio.