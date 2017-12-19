Angelina Jolie Receives Humanitarian Award in NYC

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Angelina Jolie said her motivations for acting in her younger years was so she could help her mom Marcheline Bertrand.

Angelina Jolie received a humanitarian award last Friday. All the while, the actress was turning heads with her glamorous look.

The 42-year-old actress was in New York City on Friday, Dec. 15, to attend the 2017 UN Correspondents Association Awards and all throughout the night, Angelina Jolie had been a head turner. The "Maleficent" actress may not be making many films nowadays, but she has kept herself busy by helping those who are in need and now, it looks like the actress' efforts had finally born fruit as she was honored as the 2017 UNCA Global Citizen of the year.

Held at the Cipriani Wall Street restaurant in NYC, Jolie had definitely heated up the cold winter night when she arrived along with her four children: Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and Knox, 9. The actress wore an elegant strapless black gown accentuated by a white train along with a pair of black gloves. As Jolie entered the event, she made sure to sign a few autographs on the way.

Upon receiving the award, Jolie, who is a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, gave a heartfelt speech about what it means to be a citizen of the world. According to her, to be a citizen of the world, people must see themselves in the struggles of others as well as making the people's fight for human rights and freedom as one's own fight.

"However hard it is to live up to the ideals of the UN charter and however distant we are from their realization, we have a responsibility not to break faith, and to hold together when people want to divide us," she said. "When people of any race or of any religion are being persecuted and killed we cannot do less than we are capable of doing. This is what I want my own children to know and value and what I have learned from them. Children have an understanding and a truth. They can instinctively feel right from wrong," Jolie continued.