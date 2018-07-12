Angelina Jolie Releases Strong Statements to Mark 23rd Anniversary of Bosnian Genocide

Wikimedia Commons/Stefan Servos Featured in the image is actress and activist Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie marked the 23rd anniversary of the tragic Bosnian genocide through a powerful statement that talked about heartbreaking deaths of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

The actress, whose interest about the Bosnian war that led to the tragic genocide in 1995 inspired her to come up with her 2011 directorial debut titled "In the Land of Blood and Honey," released a powerful statement to commemorate the disastrous time in history.

"The passage of time cannot diminish the pain felt by survivors of the war in Bosnia or the horror of the Srebrenica genocide," the 43-year-old actress and director said in the statement that was published by People. "I have never met more brave, dignified and resilient women than the Mothers of Srebrenica, many still searching for their lost sons and husbands 23 years after the genocide. My thoughts and my heart are with them, and with all survivors in Bosnia today," she added.

She also said that the Srebrenica genocide also served as a permanent warning of the consequences when the international community chooses to turn a deaf ear when lives of innocent civilians were endangered due to a senseless war. It also served as a reminder that nations can act together to end a war just like what NATO did in Bosnia.

Jolie, who also spends a lot of time working as a Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees aside from her work in the movies, added in her moving statement that she was hoping that the anniversary of the genocide will remind all the countries in different parts of the world to di extra measures to prevent another genocide to happen again.

"It is in our hands, and would be the best way of honoring the memory of those who died in Srebrenica," the actress also stated.