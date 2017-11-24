Angelina Jolie Reportedly Declined Brad Pitt's Latest Divorce Settlement Offer

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actress Angelina Jolie poses as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012.

Reports claim that Angelina Jolie said "no" to Brad Pitt's latest attempt to settle their divorce.

After more than a year since Jolie announced they were ending their marriage and filed the needed paperwork, the estranged couple has yet to finalize their divorce.

Recently, a rumor surfaced through In Touch Weekly that claimed Pitt had instructed his lawyers that he would agree to whatever amount Jolie would demand, despite having a prenuptial agreement, just to settle their divorce.

In Touch quoted an unnamed source who said: "Brad basically told his attorney to give Angie whatever amount of money she wants to settle the divorce, even though they have a prenup."

Pitt was also reportedly willing to hand out as much as half of his $250 million riches so they could move on with the divorce proceedings. However, Jolie was apparently not keen on taking it.

It was also mentioned that the actress kept on rejecting Pitt's efforts in getting additional custody of their children. The report added that Pitt was no longer afraid of losing anything and just wants to be able to spend more time with their kids.

Pitt and Jolie share six children together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, who are 9 years old.

In the report, it was also noted that Pitt's willingness to give Jolie a huge part of his money was an effort to continuously provide for their children. The couple reportedly used to spend $1 million or more every year for the kids' security.

In Touch's source added that Pitt also wanted Jolie to "continue doing all of the humanitarian work she wants to" without having to be concerned about the cost of raising six children.

Jolie and Pitt's divorce previously led to a rough patch, and later on, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services was called in to investigate after the actress raised concerns over the "health of the family."

After several weeks of investigation, Pitt was cleared of any child abuse allegations. But according to Jolie's representative, "childcare professionals encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides that was in the best interest of the children."